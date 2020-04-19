[WATCH] Deserted streets mean penguins rule the roost in Simon's Town

Thanks to its reputation as a tourism hotspot, Simon's Town's Boulders Beach and its resident penguin colony are famous the world over.

The birds are actively monitored by rangers, who're usually also on the lookout for those penguins who've chosen to explore the town or even nest there.

Crossing the road can be tricky and humans are usually needed to stop cars but, right now, the critters are free to navigate the quiet streets without the danger posed by everyday traffic.

Ranger Mikaela Slier caught one trio waddling back down to the beach, on camera.

Take a look: