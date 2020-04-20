[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown
These two young women in Liguria, Italy seem very adept, but some tweeted that this could be dangerous, so unless you know what you're doing, please don't try this at home.
Watch these amazing skills below:
Just incredible to see 💖— ATP Tour (@atptour) April 18, 2020
📍 Liguria, Italy 🇮🇹 | #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/dh8bqlvFhj
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
