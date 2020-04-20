[PHOTOS] SANParks images of Kruger lions taking advantage of absent tourists

SanParks Kruger National Park Section Ranger Richard Sowry took the photographs of lions taking advantage of the roads while tourists are absent.

SANParks tweeted that this lion pride is usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see, but on that afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.

The story has been picked up by news agencies globally.

