'Little shops can probably expect entire rent for April waived completely'

Last week Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dischem's Brian Epstein after it was reported they were having issues with landlords.

With so many businesses unable to trade normally due to lockdown regulations, are concessions being made to them, so that they aren't at risk of losing their business due to the inability to stay afloat?

RELATED: Dis-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown

Refilwe Molto speaks to Estienne De Klerk, who speaks on behalf of the Property Industries Group

I can probably say that the real estate industry was actually the only industry in the country at this point that is actually willingly prepared to take real discounts and provide real relief. Estienne De Klerk, Spokesperson for Property Industry Group and GrowthPoint CEO

The property industry is like the ham in the sandwich - we sit between the coalface where the retailers are and the municipalities and financial institutions alike. Estienne De Klerk, Spokesperson for Property Industry Group and GrowthPoint CEO

The thinking has been to first pull together the...property industry group...and try and protect the industry, but also look after the smaller retailers and smaller landlords. Estienne De Klerk, Spokesperson for Property Industry Group and GrowthPoint CEO

He says there is a mindset in the public that the property industry has infinite capital, which is not the case.

What we have done though is we have put together a package of relief and assistance to the retail clients with a bigger focus on the SMMEs. The reality is to be able to do that, you have to balance the spread of assistance between bigger and smaller. Estienne De Klerk, Spokesperson for Property Industry Group and GrowthPoint CEO

He says the focus is on the small shops that are highly impacted.

For instance, the little shop that does hairdressing or a small restaurant - those types of clients can probably expect their entire rent for April waived, they never have to pay that. It will depend on a case-by-case basis. Estienne De Klerk, Spokesperson for Property Industry Group and GrowthPoint CEO

He says May could be even worse for retailers.

Even if they are up and trading they will not have the cash flow. Estienne De Klerk, Spokesperson for Property Industry Group and GrowthPoint CEO

He says discounts and deferrals will be made available to assist.

Listen to the interview below: