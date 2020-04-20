Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:20
Universities re-open
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Professor Vivienne Lawack - Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Western Cape
Prof Wim de Villiers
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Ruth Levin-Vorster
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Lavender Hill feeding support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Today at 13:50
Healthy eating with Izelle Hoffman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Izelle Hoffman
Today at 14:10
Lockdown lessons from trailrunning
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Martindale-Tucker
Today at 14:20
Ballerinas in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Debbie Turner - CEO at Cape Town City Ballet
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Dave Goldblum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Goldblum
Today at 15:10
The ins and outs of home brew
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Cambrey - Biotechnologist
Today at 15:20
Post Lockdown: Toward a risk-based strategy for managing the COVID-19 epidemic: A modelling analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits Scho
Today at 15:40
South Africans stuck in Bali
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Dimio - SA resident stuck in Bali
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
EFFECTIVE STRATEGIC COORDINATION FOR UNIVERSITIES TO MANAGE COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State
Today at 16:20
Safety at airports questioned as imported PPE goes missing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Martyn - Co-founder of Syntech
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Zuma dumps longtime attorney, prepares for ‘trial of his life’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
A further plea to our private medical colleagues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark van de Velde - Major Incident Commander - Covid 19 Response and Chair of Cape Town Mediclinic Hospital Committee
Today at 17:46
A star orbiting the Milky Way’s giant black hole confirms Einstein was right
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emily Conover - Physics with Science Daily - Ph.D. in physics from the University of Chicago.
Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut

20 April 2020 10:22 AM
by
COVID-19
LockdownSA
Small Business Shout Out
Every day CapeTalk will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown and Skynet has delivered 90,000 essential goods so far.

While no-one can predict the long-term impact of Covid-19, one thing is certain: this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

But even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

And CapeTalk wants to help.

Every day we will put the spotlight on an SME doing great work during the lockdown.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

This week's sponsor is Skynet Worldwide Express.

International Business Unit Executive at Skynet Worldwide Express Diederick Stopforth chats to Refilwe Moloto about why they became involved in the initiative.

We are delivering 8000 face masks on Naspers's behalf at no cost.

Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

The company has been working hard delivering essential goods throughout the lockdown period.

By the end of today, we will have delivered over 90,000 essential products throughout South Africa, cross border and internationally.

Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

We operate worldwide and have a presence in 205 countries. It is a challenge during this time as flights are limited sp collaboration with all resources must take place to ensure the products get delivered.

Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

Our main drive has been locally. We are a South African owned company and has been going for about 25 years.

Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

He says they have about 800 drivers countrywide.

And a huge shout-out and I must say thank you to our drivers who have been on the frontline driving day in and day out.

Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

It's all been new to us, making sure our drivers deliver goods in a responsible way with masks and gloves.

Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

He says this is also an opportunity for all small businesses out there.

Life is not going to be the same after Covid, so you have to reset your business. You have to take your business online. We know that education will change with a lot of homeschooling, so the delivery of study material to people's homes will become important.

Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

Listen to the interview below:

Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
