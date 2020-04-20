Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut

While no-one can predict the long-term impact of Covid-19, one thing is certain: this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

But even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

And CapeTalk wants to help.

Every day we will put the spotlight on an SME doing great work during the lockdown.

This week's sponsor is Skynet Worldwide Express.

International Business Unit Executive at Skynet Worldwide Express Diederick Stopforth chats to Refilwe Moloto about why they became involved in the initiative.

We are delivering 8000 face masks on Naspers's behalf at no cost. Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

The company has been working hard delivering essential goods throughout the lockdown period.

By the end of today, we will have delivered over 90,000 essential products throughout South Africa, cross border and internationally. Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

We operate worldwide and have a presence in 205 countries. It is a challenge during this time as flights are limited sp collaboration with all resources must take place to ensure the products get delivered. Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

Our main drive has been locally. We are a South African owned company and has been going for about 25 years. Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

He says they have about 800 drivers countrywide.

And a huge shout-out and I must say thank you to our drivers who have been on the frontline driving day in and day out. Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

It's all been new to us, making sure our drivers deliver goods in a responsible way with masks and gloves. Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

He says this is also an opportunity for all small businesses out there.

Life is not going to be the same after Covid, so you have to reset your business. You have to take your business online. We know that education will change with a lot of homeschooling, so the delivery of study material to people's homes will become important. Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express

