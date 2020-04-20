Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut
While no-one can predict the long-term impact of Covid-19, one thing is certain: this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.
But even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.
And CapeTalk wants to help.
Every day we will put the spotlight on an SME doing great work during the lockdown.
You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za
Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.
Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.
This week's sponsor is Skynet Worldwide Express.
International Business Unit Executive at Skynet Worldwide Express Diederick Stopforth chats to Refilwe Moloto about why they became involved in the initiative.
We are delivering 8000 face masks on Naspers's behalf at no cost.Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express
The company has been working hard delivering essential goods throughout the lockdown period.
By the end of today, we will have delivered over 90,000 essential products throughout South Africa, cross border and internationally.Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express
We operate worldwide and have a presence in 205 countries. It is a challenge during this time as flights are limited sp collaboration with all resources must take place to ensure the products get delivered.Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express
Our main drive has been locally. We are a South African owned company and has been going for about 25 years.Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express
He says they have about 800 drivers countrywide.
And a huge shout-out and I must say thank you to our drivers who have been on the frontline driving day in and day out.Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express
It's all been new to us, making sure our drivers deliver goods in a responsible way with masks and gloves.Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express
He says this is also an opportunity for all small businesses out there.
Life is not going to be the same after Covid, so you have to reset your business. You have to take your business online. We know that education will change with a lot of homeschooling, so the delivery of study material to people's homes will become important.Diederick Stopworth, International Business Unit Executive - Skynet Worldwide Express
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
SA's poor bear the burden of Covid-19, says Prof Athol Williams
The coronavirus pandemic is holding up a mirror to South African society and exposing structural inequality that may still worsen.Read More
Western Cape now has 866 confirmed Covid-19 cases
The Western Cape has recorded 866 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Saturday 18 April. The number of deaths has risen to 16.Read More
We must be kind to ourselves and others - John Maytham on dealing with Covid-19
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has reminded listeners not to be hard on themselves during this difficult lockdown period.Read More
'We won't see lockdown extended but high-risk groups may be confined to home'
Government Covid-19 advisory committee's Dr Glenda Gray says there may be future repeat lockdowns to curb outbreaks.Read More
'Little shops can probably expect entire rent for April waived completely'
Property Industries Group's spokesperson Estienne de Klerk outlines measures to bring rental relief to retailers.Read More
[PHOTOS] SANParks images of Kruger lions taking advantage of absent tourists
SANParks' tweets of this lion pride usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park that has moved further afield, go global.Read More
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown
ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3158, with 54 confirmed deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday evening that the number of coronavirus infections stands at 3158.Read More
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund
A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman.Read More
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown
“Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy.Read More