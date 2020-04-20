We must be kind to ourselves and others - John Maytham on dealing with Covid-19

He has echoed the sentiments of a psychologist on Facebook who says this is the time to practice self-compassion and gentle acceptance.

One way or another, this is going to change us dramatically. In exactly what ways, we don't know. John Maytham, veteran CapeTalk presenter

We must be kind to ourselves. We must be kind to our colleagues and our acquaintances and our partners and our children and strangers who are obviously going through the same thing. John Maytham, veteran CapeTalk presenter

Listen to John candidly share his thoughts and feelings: