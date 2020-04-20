Buying local is important now more than ever, says business consultant
Havenga says everyone will have to come on board, including business owners, consumers, and the government to make this possible.
He says buying local will not be an overnight fix to the country's economic woes as it will require significant investment to ensure that the macro environment is conducive to local production.
Havenga chats to CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies about the work required to achieve this.
There have been many campaigns around buying local. There's no better time to boost that agenda than right now.Marthinus Havenga, Director - Cathkin business consultancy
But it's not a switch that you can flip.Marthinus Havenga, Director - Cathkin business consultancy
There's far more needed than to just say 'let's buy local'... It's about certain preconditions nad that we need to be globally competitive in producing these products.Marthinus Havenga, Director - Cathkin business consultancy
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
