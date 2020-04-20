SA's poor bear the burden of Covid-19, says Prof Athol Williams
Lecturer and social commentator Professor Athol Williams says the poor are the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
He says while no one is immune to infection, South Africa's poor remain the most vulnerable in terms of human suffering.
Williams says the national lockdown is revealing how many people have been trapped in poverty due to structural injustice.
While we are in this together, we can be burdened differently. Some bear the burden much greater than others.Prof Athol Williams, Senior lecturer - UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership
The poor suffer far more in this... and when we get out this and get back to 'normal', it's not going to be the poor who benefits from this new normal. They will still be suffering.Prof Athol Williams, Senior lecturer - UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership
The fundamental, structural poverty and structural injustice doesn't change when you hand out bread to someone.Prof Athol Williams, Senior lecturer - UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership
We're helping people survive the crisis, but we are not changing their circumstances.Prof Athol Williams, Senior lecturer - UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape now has 866 confirmed Covid-19 cases
The Western Cape has recorded 866 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Saturday 18 April. The number of deaths has risen to 16.Read More
We must be kind to ourselves and others - John Maytham on dealing with Covid-19
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has reminded listeners not to be hard on themselves during this difficult lockdown period.Read More
Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown and Skynet has delivered 90,000 essential goods so far.Read More
'We won't see lockdown extended but high-risk groups may be confined to home'
Government Covid-19 advisory committee's Dr Glenda Gray says there may be future repeat lockdowns to curb outbreaks.Read More
'Little shops can probably expect entire rent for April waived completely'
Property Industries Group's spokesperson Estienne de Klerk outlines measures to bring rental relief to retailers.Read More
[PHOTOS] SANParks images of Kruger lions taking advantage of absent tourists
SANParks' tweets of this lion pride usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park that has moved further afield, go global.Read More
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown
ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3158, with 54 confirmed deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday evening that the number of coronavirus infections stands at 3158.Read More
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund
A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman.Read More
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown
“Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy.Read More