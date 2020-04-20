Streaming issues? Report here
SA's poor bear the burden of Covid-19, says Prof Athol Williams

20 April 2020 1:01 PM
by
Tags:
Poverty
Hunger
Poor
virus
Lockdown
COVID-19
Athol Williams
structural injustice
The coronavirus pandemic is holding up a mirror to South African society and exposing structural inequality that may still worsen.

Lecturer and social commentator Professor Athol Williams says the poor are the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He says while no one is immune to infection, South Africa's poor remain the most vulnerable in terms of human suffering.

Williams says the national lockdown is revealing how many people have been trapped in poverty due to structural injustice.

While we are in this together, we can be burdened differently. Some bear the burden much greater than others.

Prof Athol Williams, Senior lecturer - UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership

The poor suffer far more in this... and when we get out this and get back to 'normal', it's not going to be the poor who benefits from this new normal. They will still be suffering.

Prof Athol Williams, Senior lecturer - UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership

The fundamental, structural poverty and structural injustice doesn't change when you hand out bread to someone.

Prof Athol Williams, Senior lecturer - UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership

We're helping people survive the crisis, but we are not changing their circumstances.

Prof Athol Williams, Senior lecturer - UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


