Correctional services dismisses allegations of poor Covid-19 controls in prisons
More than 90 prisoners and Correctional Services staff members tested positive for coronavirus to date.
Prisoners and those awaiting trial are going on a hunger strike to bring attention to their concerns, including claims of a lack of testing and screening.
They claim that prison officials do not wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and risk exposing inmates.
They allege that the Correctional Services Department has not provided sufficient sanitisers and soaps for inmates to practice hygiene measures.
They also argue that facilities are overcrowded, with as many as 50 people in a prison cell, making physical distancing impossible.
This is what inmates had to say on The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela:
We are saying to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola that he must put in place mechanisms and must give us guarantee and security that we are not going to fall sick.'Commander', South African prisoner
The prisoner population is the one that is most at high risk of being contaminated and infected. It has not been taken seriously... Nothing has been procured in terms of health services.'Commander', South African prisoner
No one here in Leeuwkop has been tested... we were just told to apply social distancing.'Commander', South African prisoner
How can we conduct social distancing when we are living in a cell of 40 or 50 people?'F', South African prisoner
The [police officials] aren't social distancing among us. They don't have the necessary masks and gloves. There are no sanitisers.'F', South African prisoner
Meanwhile, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo has denied these allegations.
Nxumalo says that prisoners are attempting to force the government to release inmates.
These things are not true... They want to create a very grave picture so that they can argue that inmates be released.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
That would be irresponsible. People are in correctional centres for a reason... We cannot simply just open the gates and say people must go because of the virus.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
