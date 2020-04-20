'Former president is in good spirits and looking forward to his day in court'
Former president Jacob Zuma is due to return to court on 6 May to face corruption charges against him.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation released a statement on Sunday, saying the ex-president has fired Daniel Mantsha as his attorney replacing him with Eric Mabuza.
Mabuza speaks to Clement Maynathela about the road ahead.
The brief the former president gave to the entire team was to get ready for the trial, to make sure that everyone, he is ready for the as he calls it the trial of his life. That is the simple brief we have to undertake.Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Jacob Zuma
It is a mammoth task and we must rise up to the occasion and meet the challenge.Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Jacob Zuma
Will Zuma withdraw his appeal of permanent stay of prosecution in the Constitutional Court asks Manyathela?
We will soon be announcing the fate of that application, but the main focus of the former president is to have his day in court.Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Jacob Zuma
Manyathela asked if there was any truth to the allegation that Zuma had fired Mantsha and appointed new legal representation as a delaying tactic so that he can ask for a postponement?
That argument is not true. We must at least as a country, accept the bona fides of the former president. he has issued a statement and says he is looking forward to having his day in court.Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Jacob Zuma
The day of 6 May was not going to be the day of the start of the trial. It was merely going to be to make arrangments for a proper date for the trial - what we call the pre-trial arrangements.Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Jacob Zuma
He is in high spirits. He is looking forward to starting preparations for the trial. It is just this lockdown period is destabilising our movement and consultation but we will find other ways t do so.Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Jacob Zuma
Will the legal representation be pro-bono, as Zuma has said he has no money, asks Manyathela.
No no, my arrangement with the former president will remain confidential, I don't want to get into those details.Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Jacob Zuma
Listen to the interview below:
