Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel

Oil prices fell to a 22-year low on Monday.

The WTI price (US) fell by 40% to $10.77 a barrel, a price that was last seen during the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

… the bleakest oil macro outlook since at least the 1990s and, perhaps, ever… Jason Gammel, analyst - Jefferies

... Too much oil, with nowhere to put it... Kit Juckes, senior strategist - Société Générale

Oil prices are collapsing despite an Opec deal to cut about 10% of the world’s oil production.

Petrol prices in South Africa look set for a R2 per litre drop on 6 May.

At 4:14 pm the oil price (WTI) was trading at $11.22 per barrel.