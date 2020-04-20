Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel
Oil prices fell to a 22-year low on Monday.
The WTI price (US) fell by 40% to $10.77 a barrel, a price that was last seen during the Asian financial crisis in 1998.
… the bleakest oil macro outlook since at least the 1990s and, perhaps, ever…Jason Gammel, analyst - Jefferies
... Too much oil, with nowhere to put it...Kit Juckes, senior strategist - Société Générale
Oil prices are collapsing despite an Opec deal to cut about 10% of the world’s oil production.
Petrol prices in South Africa look set for a R2 per litre drop on 6 May.
For more detail, read: "US oil price plunges to a 20-year low as coronavirus hits demand" and/or "Oil plunges 39% to a 21-year low as sinking demand spurs uncertainty around storage".
At 4:14 pm the oil price (WTI) was trading at $11.22 per barrel.
