'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
nataniel
Nataniël le Roux
Maybe Time
Kaalkop
Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Afrikaner icon Nataniël le Roux (or, simply, “Nataniël”).

Picture credit: Nataniël News Page (Facebook)

It was tough for my parents. Two Christian people in the platteland expecting their firstborn and then something like me arrives! It couldn’t have been easy… I grew up when this country was at its most conservative… I was a fearless child… I always believed that I’m the normal one…

Nataniël

My costumes normally cost more than I make…

Nataniël

My collection of letters from my grandmother [his most precious possession] … I will one day put them in a book…

Nataniël

Nataniël shot fame in 1987 when he released his first single “Maybe Time”.

Since then he’s released 19 albums, staged more than 80 original theatre productions and wrote 21 books.

He also manages a lifestyle goods company called “Kaalkop” (“bald head” in Afrikaans).

He’s a regular on kykNET and writes for Sarie magazine (a column also titled “Kaalkop”).

Nataniël has over the past three decades generated a massive following despite his outspokenness, eccentricities and the perceived conservatism of his doting fans.

  • What is it that Nataniël believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

(Also, read: As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël by Michele Magwood. A beautifully written article about a beautiful human.)

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

To me it [lockdown] is fantastic. I have lots of work to do… I’m having a great time… nobody except you bothers me! … I’m a recluse but not an introvert… I don’t see people… I only leave my property when I get paid…

Nataniël

You compete with the entire world, even if they don’t know about you…

Nataniël

Retirement… a strange concept for me…

Nataniël

I’m a big investor and a big saver… As a child, I had a money pig thing… I was always saving. It was very exciting… my grandparents would help me… I subscribed to magazines…

Nataniël

I don’t really care about money as a thing on its own… For my goals I need money, but money is never a goal… I do live a luxurious life in my mind, but it’s very stripped… I live simply… I have a million books, but I don’t crowd myself with stuff… it exhausts me.

Nataniël

I travel more than before because I fell in love with France… I have to go there once or twice per year or I’ll go nuts… When I get out of this lockdown… I’ll travel more… but it’s exhausting.

Nataniël

I collect watches… I love a beautiful watch! I have books about watches… And I collect art… I buy expensive, exquisite art, but not as an investment… I’m at my happiest in an art gallery… My weakness is a watch and a painting.

Nataniël

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


