Over 100,000 imported masks presumably stolen at OR Tambo storage facility

Syntech, a Cape Town-based tech distribution company, has arranged the bulk importing of medical protective gear, including over 4 million masks.

Roughly 102,000 masks "went missing" from the most recent batch to arrive from China, says Syntech co-founder Ryan Martyn.

We landed about 500,000 units. Sadly, about 102,000 of those went missing in transit. Ryan Martyn, Co-founder of Syntech

While Martyn prefers not to point fingers, he says it's clear that "unsavoury individuals" are taking advantage of a breakdown at local airport warehouses.

Syntech has challenged corporate South Africa to order masks and it will donate 10% of the order free of charge to the country’s first responders.

The company is supplying the private sector and donating a portion of the masks to the National Health Department.

For every minimum order of 2 000 masks made by private companies, Syntech will donate an additional 200 masks for distribution to frontline staff.

So far 40,000 units will be donated to the Health Department, Martyn explains.

On the positive side, we've got about another 2.2 million units that have been manufactured and that are in transit. Ryan Martyn, Co-founder of Syntech

Today, we signed a purchase order for another 1.5 million units. Ryan Martyn, Co-founder of Syntech

