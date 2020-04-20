Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing

With the sale of alcohol banned during the Covid-19 lockdown, locals are resorting to making their own pineapple beer, banana beer, hard ginger beer, and umqombothi.

Biotechnologist and alcohol process consultant Garth Cambrey shares some of his expert advice:

don't put store-bought bread in ginger beer; rather use raisins

add about 180 to 200 grams of sugar per litre to avoid methanol poising

if you get a bad headache, pour the brew down the sink

RELATED: SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown

If you follow the basic common sense which is lots of sugar and quite a lot of acid, you should be okay. Garth Cambrey, Biotechnologist

If you get it wrong, you can accidentally end up giving yourself a terrible headache and probably won't want to do it again. Garth Cambrey, Biotechnologist

If you're making pineapple beer, add a lot of sugar to it... Drink a cup and if you get a really bad headache, don't drink more. Garth Cambrey, Biotechnologist

I would strongly encourage umqombothi (sorghum beer); it's actually medicinal and has nutritional value. Garth Cambrey, Biotechnologist

Brewing is something we've done for a long time. It's part of many cultures. Garth Cambrey, Biotechnologist

Listen to his advice on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: