Lockdown Check-in Faadiya Darries
The effect of Lockdown on wild animals.
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Prof Peter Ryan - the director of the Percy FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT
What is 420? Meaning behind 'weed day' - and how it actually became a thing
Guests
Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple
Lockdown is the world's biggest psychological experiment - and we will pay the price
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Robyn Rosin - Clinical Psychologist
Sound the Call: Aluta Continua Inside Voice
Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing

20 April 2020 6:48 PM
by
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Beer
Umqombothi
pineapple beer
home brew
homemade beer
South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it’s important to follow basic safety measures.

With the sale of alcohol banned during the Covid-19 lockdown, locals are resorting to making their own pineapple beer, banana beer, hard ginger beer, and umqombothi.

Biotechnologist and alcohol process consultant Garth Cambrey shares some of his expert advice:

  • don't put store-bought bread in ginger beer; rather use raisins
  • add about 180 to 200 grams of sugar per litre to avoid methanol poising
  • if you get a bad headache, pour the brew down the sink

RELATED: SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown

If you follow the basic common sense which is lots of sugar and quite a lot of acid, you should be okay.

Garth Cambrey, Biotechnologist

If you get it wrong, you can accidentally end up giving yourself a terrible headache and probably won't want to do it again.

Garth Cambrey, Biotechnologist

If you're making pineapple beer, add a lot of sugar to it... Drink a cup and if you get a really bad headache, don't drink more.

Garth Cambrey, Biotechnologist

I would strongly encourage umqombothi (sorghum beer); it's actually medicinal and has nutritional value.

Garth Cambrey, Biotechnologist

Brewing is something we've done for a long time. It's part of many cultures.

Garth Cambrey, Biotechnologist

Listen to his advice on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


