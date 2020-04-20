'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown'
The government must declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service under lockdown regulations, urged the Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (FISA) on Monday.
The law compels two witnesses to sign a will in the presence of a testator, making it impossible to execute one at present.
“The deceased person’s bank accounts are frozen after death which can lead to spouses and family members who have lost a loved one to be severely cash-strapped,” said FISA CEO Louis van Vuren.
“The executor of the deceased estate cannot access any funds in bank accounts until appointed by the Master of the High Court and issued with letters of executorship.”
It is a legal requirement to advertise a deceased estate, but these adverts cannot be placed right now, meaning further delays.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Van Vuren.
If you’re sitting at home… there’s no way at the moment to legally execute a will… We asked the Department of Justice to get the process in motion… We haven’t had feedback yet.Louis van Vuren, CEO - Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing
South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it’s important to follow basic safety measures.Read More
'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs).Read More
Western Cape now has 905 confirmed Covid-19 cases
The Western Cape has recorded 905 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Sunday 19 April. The number of deaths has risen to 17.Read More
Over 100,000 imported masks presumably stolen at OR Tambo storage facility
A local firm that's facilitating the large-scale import of surgical masks says over 100,000 units went missing at a warehouse in OR Tambo Airport.Read More
Learning resumes at Cape universities - here's how UWC, UCT and SU are teaching
Universities across the country are scrambling to ensure that students can complete a successful academic year amid the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel
The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending.Read More
Correctional services dismisses allegations of poor Covid-19 controls in prisons
Inmates at prisons across the country have raised concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 virus in overcrowded facilities.Read More
SA's poor bear the burden of Covid-19, says Prof Athol Williams
The coronavirus pandemic is holding up a mirror to South African society and exposing structural inequality that may still worsen.Read More
We must be kind to ourselves and others - John Maytham on dealing with Covid-19
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has reminded listeners not to be hard on themselves during this difficult lockdown period.Read More
Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown and Skynet has delivered 90,000 essential goods so far.Read More