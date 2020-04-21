Cape Town: Here's what you need to pay on your rates bills under lockdown
How much does one pay to the municipality if no bills received during lockdown?
There have been no postal deliveries since the start of lockdown, and that means that no monthly bills would have been received from your local municipality.
However, most of them have a payment deadline that takes place this week, so what amount should responsible ratepayers be paying? And should they be doing it online or at a local supermarket?
Households have not been receiving municipal accounts via the mail as a result of the nationwide lockdown, but accounts still need to be settled. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trevor Blake, director of revenue for the City of Cape Town, on how to settle your accounts timeously.
He says the post office delivery service is not open and even the City's offices remain closed at this time. Ther are those who receive their accounts via electronic means and SMS.
Blake suggest people can email the City to receive their latest invoice.
For your latest invoice email: Copy.invoice@capetown.gov.za or SMS 31223
If you don't know how much they owe on your rates bill and can't find out, pay what you did last month says Blake.
If you do not know then pay what you paid on your previous account. Make that payment and we will not charge interest.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
We will rectify it as we go into the next month.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
Over 340,000 of our close to a million accounts are on our e-services and that number is growing by the day.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
And there is relief offered, he insists.
We fully understand and sympathise with people who have lost their jobs or have taken reduced income or salaries.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
Don't struggle alone and don't ignore it. Make contact with our offices.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
Blake says the City has created a special email for this purpose.
We have opened up a Covid19.relief@capetown.gov.za email address for people who do not qualify for indigent or rates rebate benefits for the elderly, but who cannot pay their full account because they are struggling, and can make arrangements to pay over a few months.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
This includes the elderly whose income has dropped due to interest rates drop.
Until the offices reopen he urges people affected to use the email address to contact the City about their struggles on Covid19.relief@capetown.gov.za
Listen to the interview below:
Cash payments can still pay at supermarkets during lockdown
Payments can be made as follows :
· Online payments: www.Easypay.co.za or www.payCity.co.za
· EFTs: Select the City as a bank-listed beneficiary. Use only your nine-digit municipal account number as reference
· Checkers, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Spar and Woolworths
· Via ATM, contact your bank to add the City as an ATM beneficiary
To register for e-Services log onto the City of Cape Town website : www.capetown.gov.za and search for e-Services
City of Cape Town's revenue offices:
All Revenue Cash and Enquiries offices are closed since the lockdown commenced/
