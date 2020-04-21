[VIDEOS] Supermarket trucks looted in Cape Town
As South Africa saw scenes of supermarket and food trucks being looted in the country on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged in his weekly letter to the nation that "our lockdown has revealed a very sad fault line in our society that reveals how grinding poverty, inequality and unemployment is tearing the fabric of our communities apart."
He announced that government will increase its welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of the national lockdown which is now in its fourth week.
Several incidents of looting occurred in Cape Town targeting food trucks. In Bishop Lavis, a Checkers truck came under attack as well as tow vehicles transporting food parcels for distribution.
Two delivery trucks were stoned on Robert Sobukwe Drive and looted. Both drivers were hurt.
A second truck looted in Cape Town. Video as received. pic.twitter.com/No7XV2lezK— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 20, 2020
The 3rd truck being looted in one day. Video as received. Robert Sobukwe Road just before the N2, Cape Town. @Abramjee pic.twitter.com/aGJ5hIQCHZ— ZEKE WARELEY 🇿🇦 (@Zekewareley) April 20, 2020
