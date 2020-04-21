'You are seeing clash between medical professionals and economists globally'
Chief economist at Econometrix Dr Azar Jammine talks to Refilwe Moloto about how effective government efforts have been to protect the economy and workers from the negative impact of the coronavirus lockdown.
The response to the Covid-19 virus and the lockdown is wreaking havoc with the South African economy and that in turn is raising risks of social unrest.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
We have already seen deaths as a result of that unrest and actions taken by security forces against those who are contravening the social distancing requirements and the lockdown.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
One questions whether the extent of the lockdown is actually worth the effort given that people are dying, not because of the virus but because of violence and starvation.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
Trying to find the balance is being seen across many countries, but it is of serious concern in an unequal society such as South Africa, he says.
You are seeing a clash between medical professionals and economists.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
The government is planning to gradually reopen the economy.
We have no option but to embark upon that route...to some extent we have already begun as in the mining industry.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
I would like to see much of the manufacturing industry being allowed to again operate.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
He understands the hospitality industry remaining closed.
Listen to the interview below:
