Govt's ban on hot prepared foods could still face legal action

On Monday, the government officially prohibited the sale of cooked, hot food at supermarkets during the lockdown.

The sale of hot, prepared foods was banned after the Cooperative Governance Department gazetted regulations to clarify the state's stance.

But the government could still face legal action from Sakeliga and opposition parties which claim the move is irrational.

Sakeliga says it is still consulting with its legal team after the government's decision.

Meanwhile, the ban on the sale of hot foods has faced growing backlash, with social media users describing it as non-sensical.

Even CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has weighed in on the topic:

🤣I wonder who came with that suggestion to ban hot food, but what makes me weak is that they agreed to the suggestion and passed it as regulation 🤣🤣🤣. @MYANC government is led by Mabena's. — Bakido (@obakeng_phestus) April 20, 2020

So Dlamini-Zuma literally changed the definition to exclude hot cooked food, YESTERDAY. No explanation given.



We’re being governed by egos and whims. Truly pathetic. pic.twitter.com/7YQVsrXnhQ — Charl du Plessis (@CharlduPlessc) April 20, 2020

#day26oflockdown can someone please explain to me the importance of the ban of cooked hot foods during this time? Thank you. pic.twitter.com/J7ZR9kaQg8 — MaMthiya 🍃 (@Healer_Retha) April 21, 2020

I plead with Patel to please explain the rationale behind ban on sale of cooked/ hot food. If he can't, he should be fired. https://t.co/TZ4tjM0vH7 — Dr George (@occupationaldoc) April 20, 2020

