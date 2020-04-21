Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut

While no-one can predict the long-term impact of Covid-19, one thing is certain: this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

But even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

And CapeTalk wants to help.

Every day we will put the spotlight on an SME doing great work during the lockdown sponsored by Skynet Worldwide Express.

The company in the spotlight today is Mungo.

Mungo is a homegrown textile company who decided to give their employees the tools to make medical masks from home. And they are also supplying materials so other manufacturers can also produce the much-needed masks

Managing director Dax Holding chats to Refilwe Moloto about the business. He says Mungo creates heirloom-quality woven goods, such as linens and throws, with integrity in an open and transparent manner.

A few weeks ago, after we had sent everyone home, we applied for essential services permit, and we manufacture masks and scrubs. Dax Holding, Managing director - Mungo

They have refined a pattern for scrubs and are providing local health care workers who need them, he says.

We have designed and are making a mask we are selling and dispatching online to customers. Dax Holding, Managing director - Mungo

We are selling a mask for R100 and committing to then donate one to someone in need, focusing on our local community here in Plettenberg Bay and surrounds. Dax Holding, Managing director - Mungo

Listen to the interview with Mungo MD Dax Holding below: