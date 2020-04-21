[LISTEN] Podcast explores life in lockdown through eyes of Phillippi resident

A new podcast series is available to download exploring the experiences of people living in townships during lockdown.

Township in Lockdown is the brainchild of the Sustainable Livelihoods Foundation.

Hosted by Phillippi resident Phumzile Ntozini, the podcast is a diary of his experience of lockdown in his community during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Ntozini joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday and says one of the biggest problems in the townships is the lack of adherence to physical distancing rules.

If you look at the queues at the malls, people are gathering, 5-10 people, they're not practicing it [phyiscal distancing]. Phumzile Ntozini, Host - Township in Lockdown podcast and Researcher at Sustainable Livelihoods Foundation

If you're walking on the street you won't be seeing anyone who's wearing a mask. Phumzile Ntozini, Host - Township in Lockdown podcast and Researcher at Sustainable Livelihoods Foundation

You can find the Township in Lockdown on anchor.fm/sustainable-livelihoods or livelihoods.org.za - all episodes are available in English and isiXhosa.

