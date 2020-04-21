Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Helen Ludwig
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Taxi disinfectant system
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leon Van Der Linde - CEO at CanbiGold
Today at 14:10
Masiphumelele Creative Hub
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Yandiswa Mazwana
Today at 14:20
COVID CUTS SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karl Mynhardt - Co-founder at Kandi
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Rubber Duc
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nic Jordaan - Lead Singer at Rubber Duc
Today at 15:20
Clem Sunter: What life will be like as we lift Covid-19 lockdown – four scenarios
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 15:40
South Africans in Saudi fear they will miss their flight home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elton Kruger
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
An appeal by 19 SA doctors to President Ramaphosa: End hard lockdown now
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Pickstone-Taylor - Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at ...
Today at 16:55
Innovation Edge launches a Two Million Rand Covid-19 Early Childhood Rapid Response Fund - Request for Proposals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lyndsey Petro - Portfolio Manager for Innovation Edge
Today at 17:05
Mandy Wiener: The case for lifting the cigarette ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener
Today at 17:20
Premier Winde briefs on COVID-19 scenario planning and response
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Research survey shows that the Lockdown fosters distress and social division
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Have we been too prompt in our praise of the President? Dr Iraj Abedian says what the president is promising and what he's capable of delivering are two different things. 21 April 2020 12:10 PM
[OPINION] Here's how my family turned Sunflower Fund bandanas into masks CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shows us how his family repurposed SunFlower Fund bandanas and made their own masks. 21 April 2020 11:56 AM
Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to... 21 April 2020 11:39 AM
View all Local
[VIDEOS] Supermarket trucks looted in Cape Town The president acknowledged Covid-19 lockdown has exposed the faultline in South African society as people 21 April 2020 9:12 AM
'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs). 20 April 2020 6:33 PM
'Former president is in good spirits and looking forward to his day in court' Newly appointed lawyer for Jacob Zuma Eric Mabuza says the team is preparing for what Zuma calls the trial of his life. 20 April 2020 1:54 PM
View all Politics
Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown. 21 April 2020 10:47 AM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Buying local is important now more than ever, says business consultant Supporting local businesses will play a major role in rescuing South Africa's economy, says business consultant Marthinus Havenga. 20 April 2020 12:12 PM
View all Business
Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it’s important to follow basic safety... 20 April 2020 6:48 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
[WATCH] Deserted streets mean penguins rule the roost in Simon's Town The famous Boulders Beach birds are able to safely cross roads during lockdown without getting help from humans. 19 April 2020 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs). 20 April 2020 6:33 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night

21 April 2020 11:39 AM
by
Tags:
Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
address
Economic Recovery Plan
social relief
Covid-19 lockdown
economic relief
He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's address comes after his meeting with Cabinet on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen South Africa's socio-economic recovery plan.

In a letter written to South Africans on Monday, Ramaphosa acknowledges that the lockdown has gravely exacerbated the country's inequality crisis.

"We will scale up welfare provision during this period to help households living below the poverty line", he writes.

Ramaphosa's comments come amid growing calls for the child support grant to be increased.

RELATED: Civil society urges govt to top up child support grant for the next six months

"Food support is a short-term emergency measure. It will need to be matched by sustainable solutions that help our most vulnerable citizens weather the difficult times that are still to come", Ramaphosa says.

Among the many difficulties our people face at this time, wondering where their next meal will come from should not be one of them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Presidency will confirm a specific time during the course of the day. CapeTalk will carry a live stream of the address on-air and online.


21 April 2020 11:39 AM
by
Tags:
Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
address
Economic Recovery Plan
social relief
Covid-19 lockdown
economic relief

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

200305-ramaphosa4-edjpg

[LISTEN] Have we been too prompt in our praise of the President?

21 April 2020 12:10 PM

Dr Iraj Abedian says what the president is promising and what he's capable of delivering are two different things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bruce-masks-2jpeg

[OPINION] Here's how my family turned Sunflower Fund bandanas into masks

21 April 2020 11:56 AM

CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shows us how his family repurposed SunFlower Fund bandanas and made their own masks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rotisserie-whole-chicken-poultry-hot-cooked-food-meal-supermarket-meat-123rf

Govt's ban on hot prepared foods could still face legal action

21 April 2020 11:16 AM

Business rights group Sakeliga says it will continue with its legal bid to have the ban on hot cooked foods lifted, reports EWN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

[LISTEN] Podcast explores life in lockdown through eyes of Phillippi resident

21 April 2020 11:12 AM

Hosted by Phillippi resident Phumzile Ntozini, the podcast is a diary of his experience of lockdown during the coronavirus crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mungo's weaving looms Mungo.co.za

Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut

21 April 2020 10:47 AM

Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200421 NGOs2

'You are seeing clash between medical professionals and economists globally'

21 April 2020 10:43 AM

SA needs to embark on the plans to gradually reopen the economy in South Africa, says Econometrix chief economist Dr Azar Jammine

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

looting-in-bishop-lavis-during-lockdownpng

[VIDEOS] Supermarket trucks looted in Cape Town

21 April 2020 9:12 AM

The president acknowledged Covid-19 lockdown has exposed the faultline in South African society as people

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

Cape Town: Here's what you need to pay on your rates bills under lockdown

21 April 2020 7:32 AM

The City urges citizens who are in financial difficulty to make contact with the municipality and make arrangements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senior couple old signing documents 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown'

20 April 2020 7:08 PM

The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pineapple-beer-home-brew-homemade-drink-alcohol-booze-123rf

Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing

20 April 2020 6:48 PM

South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it’s important to follow basic safety measures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town: Here's what you need to pay on your rates bills under lockdown

Local Politics

Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel

Business World

[PHOTOS] SANParks images of Kruger lions taking advantage of absent tourists

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Nehawu claims another KZN Netcare facility facing COVID-19 outbreak

21 April 2020 11:42 AM

Ramaphosa to address nation tonight on expanded COVID-19 economic, social relief

21 April 2020 10:39 AM

Denosa: KZN needs more health workers to quarantine KZN COVID-19 patients

21 April 2020 10:16 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA