Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night

President Cyril Ramaphosa's address comes after his meeting with Cabinet on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen South Africa's socio-economic recovery plan.

President Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening – Tuesday, 21 April 2020 – on additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/BlJvxpFCly — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 21, 2020

In a letter written to South Africans on Monday, Ramaphosa acknowledges that the lockdown has gravely exacerbated the country's inequality crisis.

"We will scale up welfare provision during this period to help households living below the poverty line", he writes.

Ramaphosa's comments come amid growing calls for the child support grant to be increased.

"Food support is a short-term emergency measure. It will need to be matched by sustainable solutions that help our most vulnerable citizens weather the difficult times that are still to come", Ramaphosa says.

Among the many difficulties our people face at this time, wondering where their next meal will come from should not be one of them. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Presidency will confirm a specific time during the course of the day. CapeTalk will carry a live stream of the address on-air and online.