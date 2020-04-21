[LISTEN] Have we been too prompt in our praise of the President?

There's been widespread praise of Cyril Ramaphosa's 'decisive' leadership since coronavirus was first detected on South African shores early last month.

The President has been lauded both nationally and globally for his formidable stance against the pandemic and his decision to order the country into the strictest of lockdowns.

Even when he announced the two-week lockdown extension, which, while aiming to relieve pressure on the healthcare system, would certainly leave millions starving and devastate the economy further, the praise continued.

But is it too soon to be quite so generous with the applause?

Dr Iraj Abedian of Pan African Investment and Research Services says possibly.

He joined the Today with Kieno Kammies show on CapeTalk on Tuesday.

Our government is good in policy but bad in implementation. Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan African Investment & Research Services

The President cannot lead a campaign against a lethal pandemic if the clinics are not clean, the nurses don't know how to fill them forms, and the doctors are not there... Dr Iraj Abedian,CEO - Pan African Investment & Research Services

Abedian says without the capacity to deliver, the President's leadership becomes very problematic.

He keeps wishing...and taking the nation with him, meanwhile, on the ground, it's a different story. Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan African Investment & Research Services

