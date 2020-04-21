[LISTEN] Have we been too prompt in our praise of the President?
There's been widespread praise of Cyril Ramaphosa's 'decisive' leadership since coronavirus was first detected on South African shores early last month.
The President has been lauded both nationally and globally for his formidable stance against the pandemic and his decision to order the country into the strictest of lockdowns.
Even when he announced the two-week lockdown extension, which, while aiming to relieve pressure on the healthcare system, would certainly leave millions starving and devastate the economy further, the praise continued.
But is it too soon to be quite so generous with the applause?
Dr Iraj Abedian of Pan African Investment and Research Services says possibly.
He joined the Today with Kieno Kammies show on CapeTalk on Tuesday.
Our government is good in policy but bad in implementation.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan African Investment & Research Services
The President cannot lead a campaign against a lethal pandemic if the clinics are not clean, the nurses don't know how to fill them forms, and the doctors are not there...Dr Iraj Abedian,CEO - Pan African Investment & Research Services
Abedian says without the capacity to deliver, the President's leadership becomes very problematic.
He keeps wishing...and taking the nation with him, meanwhile, on the ground, it's a different story.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan African Investment & Research Services
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown regulations.Read More
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses?
Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
StatsSA Covid-19 Business Survey: 54% won't survive 3 months without help
Statistician-General of Stats SA Risenga Maluleka outlines the results of the survey in which 707 businesses participated.Read More
'Be present' - psychiatrist says mindfulness will help people cope with lockdown
Feeling stressed and anxious? Psychiatrist Dr Eugene Allers says the nationwide lockdown has no doubt had an impact on people's mental health.Read More
Premier Winde's lockdown Q&A: We're preparing for thousands of Covid-19 deaths
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde fielded a range of questions from CapeTalk listeners during an hour-long Q&A on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
[OPINION] Here's how my family turned Sunflower Fund bandanas into masks
CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shows us how his family repurposed SunFlower Fund bandanas and made their own masks.Read More
Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night
He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to Covid-19.Read More
Govt's ban on hot prepared foods could still face legal action
Business rights group Sakeliga says it will continue with its legal bid to have the ban on hot cooked foods lifted, reports EWN.Read More
[LISTEN] Podcast explores life in lockdown through eyes of Phillippi resident
Hosted by Phillippi resident Phumzile Ntozini, the podcast is a diary of his experience of lockdown during the coronavirus crisis.Read More
Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown.Read More