[OPINION] Here's how my family turned Sunflower Fund bandanas into masks

A few weeks ago, our CapeTalk breakfast show spoke to Dr Emil Pavlik, a virologist in the Czech Republic where the universal wearing of facemasks is credited to be one of the reasons they managed to avoid the rapid spread of Covid-19, as many infected persons are not showing symptoms and therefore spreading it unawares.

(Take a look at the link to the Mask4All movement)

Even our own South African government officials have had an about-turn and encouraging the wearing of face masks by everyone leaving their homes, and some supermarkets are now enforcing their own “No mask, no entry” policy.

And there is now certainly a demand for masks as they can still be difficult to come by in the shops. One just needs to look on Facebook groups at those posts from individuals looking for facemasks and likewise from those who are making them and selling.

My cousins in China saw the news that we were entering into lockdown, just as theirs was being eased even further, and one of them put together a parcel of surplus facemasks they no longer needed and sent it over via priority mail. But with postal services here all but shut, we’ll likely only take delivery sometime after the lockdown is lifted.

But thanks to many online tutorials, almost anyone can make facemasks using what is already in the home.

The designs range from the simple-but-effective to more complicated ones requiring the printing of the patterns.

This past weekend, I took it upon myself to try my hand at making one of the more advanced designs: This one hugs the round contours of the face better, has a pocket in which one can add additional layers of filtering, and a flexible wire can be inserted for moulding around one’s nose and provide for a better seal.

Click here to find the mask sewing pattern Bruce used

For material, I used some old Sunflower Fund bandanas, a piece of percale material I had an excess of for the inner lining, beadwork wire, and 4mm elastic for earloops (the tutorial actually uses shoelaces which tie behind the head).

Although I have made use of my mom’s old sewing machine ever since it was popular in the late 80s and early 90s to turn trousers and jeans into “stovepipes”, and then later with a hand-me-down machine and making all manner of useful items including a Bat Man cape for my son, I’ve never actually followed anything with a pattern!

My first attempt resulted in me missing a crucial step near the end and sewing the wrong sides facing each other, and not wanting to unpick all the threading, I decided to rather start again from scratch with a second attempt.

But had I bitten off more than I could chew by choosing this design?

I was determined (I’m stubborn that way) and gave it another go. And not too soon after that, I had my first facemask made – for my 9-year old son, who remarked it matched his Bat Man pyjama top nicely!

The following day, I made two at the same time, one for my wife, and one for myself (the patterns come in four different sizes, removing the guesswork).

While I’m sure that following this pattern will take more time and effort than the popular oblong masks, based on what I have tried on already, these will feel better on your face and also look quite snazzy at the same time.

Good luck!

Watch Bruce's skills below: