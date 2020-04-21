Premier Winde's lockdown Q&A: We're preparing for thousands of Covid-19 deaths
He answered pressing questions about Covid-19 testing and socio-economic relief efforts. He also heard complaints about the alcohol ban, law enforcement, and unlawful gatherings.
RELATED: Western Cape now has 905 confirmed Covid-19 cases, (as reported on Monday 20 April)
The Western Cape has conducted more than 17,000 Covid-19 tests since the start of April and has screened over 60,000 people.
Premier Winde says these numbers have not even scratched the surface of what is still required.
The premier says the nationwide lockdown has given the country's health systems time to prepare for the devastating infections and deaths that are still to come.
We are preparing for the time when we are going to have thousands of deaths. We have to make sure that we don't have them in one week.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Provincial health authorities have built 17 triage and testing centres linked to public clinics and hospitals across the Cape.
There are also several quarantine and isolation sites designated for residents who are unable to self-isolate at home.
Winde says there are currently 495 residents in quarantine and 58 in isolation.
Everything we are doing is to flatten the curve so that our health system can cope as this thing grows. We are in very early days.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We are not specifically going to go in to test everyone in an old age home. In actual fact, I think that pushes up the risk.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to the Q&A with Premier Alan Winde on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown regulations.Read More
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses?
Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
StatsSA Covid-19 Business Survey: 54% won't survive 3 months without help
Statistician-General of Stats SA Risenga Maluleka outlines the results of the survey in which 707 businesses participated.Read More
'Be present' - psychiatrist says mindfulness will help people cope with lockdown
Feeling stressed and anxious? Psychiatrist Dr Eugene Allers says the nationwide lockdown has no doubt had an impact on people's mental health.Read More
[LISTEN] Have we been too prompt in our praise of the President?
Dr Iraj Abedian says what the president is promising and what he's capable of delivering are two different things.Read More
[OPINION] Here's how my family turned Sunflower Fund bandanas into masks
CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shows us how his family repurposed SunFlower Fund bandanas and made their own masks.Read More
Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night
He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to Covid-19.Read More
Govt's ban on hot prepared foods could still face legal action
Business rights group Sakeliga says it will continue with its legal bid to have the ban on hot cooked foods lifted, reports EWN.Read More
[LISTEN] Podcast explores life in lockdown through eyes of Phillippi resident
Hosted by Phillippi resident Phumzile Ntozini, the podcast is a diary of his experience of lockdown during the coronavirus crisis.Read More
Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown.Read More