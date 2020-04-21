Premier Winde's lockdown Q&A: We're preparing for thousands of Covid-19 deaths

He answered pressing questions about Covid-19 testing and socio-economic relief efforts. He also heard complaints about the alcohol ban, law enforcement, and unlawful gatherings.

RELATED: Western Cape now has 905 confirmed Covid-19 cases, (as reported on Monday 20 April)

The Western Cape has conducted more than 17,000 Covid-19 tests since the start of April and has screened over 60,000 people.

Premier Winde says these numbers have not even scratched the surface of what is still required.

The premier says the nationwide lockdown has given the country's health systems time to prepare for the devastating infections and deaths that are still to come.

We are preparing for the time when we are going to have thousands of deaths. We have to make sure that we don't have them in one week. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Provincial health authorities have built 17 triage and testing centres linked to public clinics and hospitals across the Cape.

There are also several quarantine and isolation sites designated for residents who are unable to self-isolate at home.

Winde says there are currently 495 residents in quarantine and 58 in isolation.

Everything we are doing is to flatten the curve so that our health system can cope as this thing grows. We are in very early days. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We are not specifically going to go in to test everyone in an old age home. In actual fact, I think that pushes up the risk. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Listen to the Q&A with Premier Alan Winde on Today with Kieno Kammies: