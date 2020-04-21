Streaming issues? Report here
Innovation Edge launches a Two Million Rand Covid-19 Early Childhood Rapid Response Fund - Request for Proposals
Mandy Wiener: The case for lifting the cigarette ban
Premier Winde briefs on COVID-19 scenario planning and response
Research survey shows that the Lockdown fosters distress and social division
Sanusha on political fall-out
Nostalgia
Home
arrow_forward
Business

StatsSA Covid-19 Business Survey: 54% won't survive 3 months without help

21 April 2020 1:22 PM
by
Tags:
StatsSA
Business
COVID-19
LockdownSA
Statistician-General of Stats SA Risenga Maluleka outlines the results of the survey in which 707 businesses participated.

StatsSA conducted a business survey to ascertain the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdown on companies.

Risenga Maluleka, the Statistician-General, says the 707 businesses that participated were registered vat-paying entities and are usually in StatsSA's annual financial survey.

They range across all sectors from manufacturing, trade, construction, forestry to utilities such as electricity, gas and water, he says

The online survey was conducted for the period 13 March - 13 April.

So it happened during the Covid-19 lockdown because we wanted to understand what are businesses thinking in terms of their ability to continue undertaking their activities during the coronavirus challenge.

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA

What were the outcomes?

85.4% of the respondents reported that their turnover was below normal range. And having said so, 46% indicated that they would implement a temporary closure or pause trading during the corona lockdown.

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA

He says companies in sectors like construction and trade say they are harder hit than the utility industries who are still providing essentials such as water and electricity and are therefore not been as badly impacted.

38.2% of companies indicated that they would be applying for financial assistance and would use government relief schemes to make sure that they remain in business.

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA

54% indicated that they can survive only between 1 and 3 months as a result of the Covid-19 effect.

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA

Regarding the workforce, 43% indicated they would not be able to meet their business demands in relation to the workforce and 46% said they were able to meet their demands in this regard.

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA

Listen to the interview below:

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
