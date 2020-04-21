'Be present' - psychiatrist says mindfulness will help people cope with lockdown

He warns that people should not neglect their mental wellbeing by overwhelming themselves amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Dr Allers says the lockdown has left many people feeling frustrated, helpless, bored and confused.

His advice? Practicing mindfulness.

Whether it's savouring a homecooked meal or playing games with your kids, be in the present moment.

Live in the here and now. Dr Eugene Allers - Board Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: