'Be present' - psychiatrist says mindfulness will help people cope with lockdown
He warns that people should not neglect their mental wellbeing by overwhelming themselves amid the Covid-19 pandemic
RELATED: We must be kind to ourselves and others - John Maytham on dealing with Covid-19
Dr Allers says the lockdown has left many people feeling frustrated, helpless, bored and confused.
His advice? Practicing mindfulness.
Whether it's savouring a homecooked meal or playing games with your kids, be in the present moment.
Live in the here and now.Dr Eugene Allers - Board Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown regulations.Read More
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses?
Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
StatsSA Covid-19 Business Survey: 54% won't survive 3 months without help
Statistician-General of Stats SA Risenga Maluleka outlines the results of the survey in which 707 businesses participated.Read More
Premier Winde's lockdown Q&A: We're preparing for thousands of Covid-19 deaths
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde fielded a range of questions from CapeTalk listeners during an hour-long Q&A on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
[LISTEN] Have we been too prompt in our praise of the President?
Dr Iraj Abedian says what the president is promising and what he's capable of delivering are two different things.Read More
[OPINION] Here's how my family turned Sunflower Fund bandanas into masks
CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shows us how his family repurposed SunFlower Fund bandanas and made their own masks.Read More
Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night
He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to Covid-19.Read More
Govt's ban on hot prepared foods could still face legal action
Business rights group Sakeliga says it will continue with its legal bid to have the ban on hot cooked foods lifted, reports EWN.Read More
[LISTEN] Podcast explores life in lockdown through eyes of Phillippi resident
Hosted by Phillippi resident Phumzile Ntozini, the podcast is a diary of his experience of lockdown during the coronavirus crisis.Read More
Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown.Read More