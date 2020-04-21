What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses?

Government has unveiled new regulations giving powers to health authorities to redeploy doctors, nurses and other health workers to help in the fight against coronavirus.

It would mean staff could be moved between institutions, and in some cases between provinces.

President of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) Simon Hlungwani says while the union was not consulted, the move did not come as a surprise.

It was expected... Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA

He says the union hopes it could mean getting more nurses into jobs.

We think it gives the government an opportunity to employ more nurses. Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA

Those who complete community service, they are not getting employment. Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA

However, Hlungwani adds that should the current pandemic significantly worsen, redeployment of nurses would not be the solution.

It would be difficult for the government to move nurses from one institution to another... Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA

It would mean they would have to close other facilities, as it is there's a high shortage of nurses in any facility. Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA

Listen to the full conversation below: