Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month

The party claims Mbalula flouted regulations when he addressed hundreds of taxi operators at the Noord taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD earlier this month.

On Wednesday 1 April, Mbalula met with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in an effort to avert a nationwide taxi strike.

However, more than 100 members of the taxi union were gathered to listen to the minister - in violation of the lockdown regulations.

ATM's provincial chairperson Thato Moloi says acted irresponsibly by addressing the crowds gathered at Noord taxi rank

Moloi says there cannot be double standards when it comes to enforcing lockdown regulations across the country.

The minister went to Noord taxi rank where there were more than 300 people that he was addressing. Thato Moloi , Gauteng Provincial Chairperson - ATM

The president said not more than 100 people can gather at any public place. Thato Moloi, Gauteng Provincial Chairperson - ATM

He [Mbalula] failed to follow lockdown regulations himself, yet the poor are being harassed by the police and arrested in every corner. We can't have double standards when it comes to applying the law. Thato Moloi , Gauteng Provincial Chairperson - ATM

At the time, Mbalula was criticised on social media for the volume of people in the crowd and for the lack of physical distancing on display.

Why is Mbalula holding a gathering in Noord Taxi Rank? 😖 — Mzilikazi kaMashobane (@miss_stufuza) April 1, 2020

But Mbalula also did the same, calling imbizo in Noord Taxi Rank last week but he wasn't arrested pic.twitter.com/hFYiD1Ay2V — Zero Mobile (@zmobilefashion) April 10, 2020

Mbalula was at noord taxi rank and the was large crowds, anyone knows what action did the president take? https://t.co/cMWvbvpD8q — THE HITTA (@lordmodiba) April 8, 2020

IFP Mayor in Nkandla arrested for doing what Fikile Mbalula did at Noord taxi rank last week.#Mbalula#Day15ofLockdown pic.twitter.com/Hlz57GmAsY — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) April 10, 2020

