Meet the 'lockdown heroes' making a difference during the Covid-19 crisis

Look past the headlines, the statistics, the fake news, and the fear and you'll find some incredible South Africans who are helping to make a huge difference in the lives of people worst affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Since 2003 former-drug addict Mark Nicholson has been helping change the lives and of youth in Lavender Hill by providing sporting opportunities for children through the Lavender Hill FC soccer club.

While the coaching has had to be put on hold for now, Mark and his wife Shereen have instead been providing meals to unprivileged children in the community.

Some of them are very scared. They are very confused as well. Mark Nicholson, Founder - Lavender Hill Football Club

Mark says one of the biggest challenges is adhering to physical distancing while feeding a large number of kids.

We're currently feeding about 314 children and the numbers are growing. Mark Nicholson, Founder - Lavender Hill Football Club

We try to feed them in a space of 50 at a time, and we give them the meal and then send them home. We sanitize their hands as well. Mark Nicholson, Founder - Lavender Hill Football Club

Another 'lockdown hero' is Likaya Mqukuse. Along with some of his friends, he's been putting together food parcels for CPUT students who've been unable to return home for lockdown.

He says they're resources are fast running out and he's appealing for help from people who may be able to donate the following items.

We're looking for sanitary towels, sanitizer, face masks and food and roll-ons. Likaya Mqukuse, Community change maker - Ukhanyo LifeStyle Association

