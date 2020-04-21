Meet the 'lockdown heroes' making a difference during the Covid-19 crisis
Look past the headlines, the statistics, the fake news, and the fear and you'll find some incredible South Africans who are helping to make a huge difference in the lives of people worst affected by the coronavirus crisis.
Since 2003 former-drug addict Mark Nicholson has been helping change the lives and of youth in Lavender Hill by providing sporting opportunities for children through the Lavender Hill FC soccer club.
While the coaching has had to be put on hold for now, Mark and his wife Shereen have instead been providing meals to unprivileged children in the community.
Some of them are very scared. They are very confused as well.Mark Nicholson, Founder - Lavender Hill Football Club
Mark says one of the biggest challenges is adhering to physical distancing while feeding a large number of kids.
We're currently feeding about 314 children and the numbers are growing.Mark Nicholson, Founder - Lavender Hill Football Club
We try to feed them in a space of 50 at a time, and we give them the meal and then send them home. We sanitize their hands as well.Mark Nicholson, Founder - Lavender Hill Football Club
Another 'lockdown hero' is Likaya Mqukuse. Along with some of his friends, he's been putting together food parcels for CPUT students who've been unable to return home for lockdown.
He says they're resources are fast running out and he's appealing for help from people who may be able to donate the following items.
We're looking for sanitary towels, sanitizer, face masks and food and roll-ons.Likaya Mqukuse, Community change maker - Ukhanyo LifeStyle Association
Click below to hear the full conversation:
More from Local
'People are being forced to deal with unresolved trauma'
The isolation of lockdown is causing unresolved emotions to come up for many South Africans says Lifeline counselor Glynis Depper.Read More
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses?
Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Premier Winde's lockdown Q&A: We're preparing for thousands of Covid-19 deaths
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde fielded a range of questions from CapeTalk listeners during an hour-long Q&A on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
[LISTEN] Have we been too prompt in our praise of the President?
Dr Iraj Abedian says what the president is promising and what he's capable of delivering are two different things.Read More
[OPINION] Here's how my family turned Sunflower Fund bandanas into masks
CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shows us how his family repurposed SunFlower Fund bandanas and made their own masks.Read More
Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night
He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to Covid-19.Read More
Govt's ban on hot prepared foods could still face legal action
Business rights group Sakeliga says it will continue with its legal bid to have the ban on hot cooked foods lifted, reports EWN.Read More
[LISTEN] Podcast explores life in lockdown through eyes of Phillippi resident
Hosted by Phillippi resident Phumzile Ntozini, the podcast is a diary of his experience of lockdown during the coronavirus crisis.Read More
'You are seeing clash between medical professionals and economists globally'
SA needs to embark on the plans to gradually reopen the economy in South Africa, says Econometrix chief economist Dr Azar JammineRead More
[VIDEOS] Supermarket trucks looted in Cape Town
The president acknowledged Covid-19 lockdown has exposed the faultline in South African society as peopleRead More