'People are being forced to deal with unresolved trauma'

An enormous surge in calls to national counselling hotline Lifeline has confirmed what many mental health professionals had predicted ahead of lockdown.

That many of us are finding the enforced isolation and related pressures really difficult to manage.

At last count, the telephone support service was receiving upwards of 4, 000 calls every day from people looking for support and guidance.

Western Cape lead counsellor Glynis Depper says the majority of calls are about relationship difficulties and unresolved trauma.

For a lot of people, in this time of quiet, where we don't have our usual day-to-day life distractions, stuff is coming up from our past. Glynis Depper, Lead counselor - Lifeline

Somebody might have gone through a bereavement last year and now they're having to face it. Glynis Depper, Lead counselor - Lifeline

In addition to past trauma and relationship worries, Depper says are concerns directly related to the impact of coronavirus.

Fear of the future, financial pressure, that kind of stuff. Glynis Depper, Lead counselor - Lifeline

RELATED: Managing your mental health during the coronavirus crisis

You can contact Lifeline South Africa for support on 0861 322 322

Listen to the full conversation below: