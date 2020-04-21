Streaming issues? Report here
Volunteers feeding 700 kids in Masiphumelele every day. Here's how you can help

21 April 2020 5:04 PM
by
Children
Masiphumelele
Masi Creative Hub
feeding project
feeding drive
The Masiphumelele Creative Hub has hit pause on its after-school programmes to focus on providing meals to hungry children in the community.

Food security in Masiphumelele, and in many other communities, has become a major concern during the lockdown.

Masiphumelele is home to over 40,000 people, many of whom are unemployed.

RELATED: Heartwarming local song shines light on Masi and the struggle for a home

Yandiswa Mazwana, the founder of the Masiphumelele Creative Hub, says her organisation started providing meals after seeing an urgent need for food in the area.

The hub has gone from feeding 100 children to feeding over 700 children every day through their initiative.

The hub also provides food parcels to struggling households and the elderly once a week.

Mazwana says they have set up five stations across Masi to feed children, between 1pm and 2:30pm daily.

RELATED: Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help feed the hungry during the Covid-19 lockdown

The food is cooked and served by volunteers who wake up at sunrise to start preparing the food at the kitchen located at Ukhanyo Primary School in Masi.

Mazwana says the feeding project is solely reliant on donations.

When we started getting active on Covid-19, we wanted to feed the children, from early childhood development (ECD) level up until grade 4.

Yandiswa Mazwana, Founder - Masiphumelele Creative Hub

We started with about 110 children and then it ended up to 700 children, each and every day.

Yandiswa Mazwana, Founder - Masiphumelele Creative Hub

We've got six Mamas who are volunteering, waking up every day at 6am to prepare food in these 60 litre big pots.

Yandiswa Mazwana, Founder - Masiphumelele Creative Hub

We need to keep emphasising humanity and food for all. It musn't have colour or [nationality], it must just be food for people.

Yandiswa Mazwana, Founder - Masiphumelele Creative Hub

For R50, the volunteers can make up to 50 meals. Here's how you can support their feeding project:

  • If you live in the Deep South, add some groceries to designated drop-off trolleys at Pick 'n Pay and Food Lover’s at Longbeach Mall in Sun Valley.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


