'They don't have cash, they don't have food - they're hungry'

Police have arrested 12 people for public violence and one for looting after several spaza shops were targetted in Macassar on Tuesday.

News 24 reporter Murray Williams was on the scene and joined CapeTalk's John Maytham to describe what he called 'violent chaos' in the area on day 26 of lockdown.

It began as a raid on some spaza shops and very quickly gained momentum. Murray Williams, Reporter - News 24

The whole suburb very rapidly degenerated into violent chaos. Murray Williams, Reporter - News 24

Williams says at the same time the local Shoprite received word it would be raided, prompting a massive police and private security response:

They very rapidly established a tactical security perimeter around the supermarket...protecting the smaller stores in the centre as well. Murray Williams, Reporter - News 24

#COVID19SouthAfrica



Massive police presence descended on shopping centre in Macassar.



"The people are hungry. The government promised people food. They must give us parcels. In every house," demanded resident Adam Booysens.@News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/cKbyjMDv5c — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@NoSurrenderRSA) April 21, 2020

Williams spoke to a number of local residents who he says are desperate:

They don't have cash, they don't have food and they have hungry families to feed. Murray Williams, Reporter - News 24

This happened in a very poor community, high unemployment rates. Murray Williams, Reporter - News 24

