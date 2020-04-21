[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on lockdown, economic relief
(The Presidency hasn’t announced the time for the evening address yet. Bookmark this article, we’ll carry it live at the bottom when it happens.)
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet discussed interventions to ease the economic impact of the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19.
So far, the government has announced R41 billion in relief measures.
The lockdown has been successful in “flattening the curve” of infections, but the price to the economy is, many believe, becoming life-stealing in itself.
Also, the R41 billion is woefully inadequate, considering the utter devastation wrought by the lockdown.
We need a rescue package of roundabout R500 billion…Neil Coleman, Institute for Economic Justice
