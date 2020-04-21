4 coronavirus scenarios that could play out in reality, according to Clem Sunter

“Much Ado About Nothing” - a scenario where the Covid-19 virus is brushed off as another form of seasonal flu

Given the spread of the virus, Sunter says this narrative is clearly misguided.

It was the sheer speed of this pandemic that makes it special. There's clear evidence that the “Much Ado About Nothing” is the wrong narrative. Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner

“The Camel’s Straw” - a scenario where the virus drives the global economy to the point of collapse

I don't think people realise the magnitude of the fall that shutting the global economy down has done. Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner

The lockdown has created this huge quantum of extra government debt in America, Europe, and elsewhere. Nobody has come up with how all this debt is going to be paid off. Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner

“Spain Again” - a possible repeat of the Spanish flu which killed 3% to 5% of the world’s population

So much uncertainty still exists around the virus... It's only four months into it... We're going to have to see when aall the lockdowns are eased... Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner

“Tightrope” - a delicate balancing act between preserving lives and livelihoods

You've got to balance on that rope, in order not to fall either into a global depression or into a pandemic. That's where we all are now. Clem Sunter, Scenario Planner

