[LISTEN] Is there any REAL justification for the cigarette ban?
She's not a smoker (anymore), and so, therefore, isn't directly affected by it, but journalist Mandy Weiner thinks the ban on the purchase of cigarettes during lockdown is 'draconian' and 'irrational'.
In her latest column for News 24, Wiener ponders some of the possible reasons for the ban and comes up with, well...not much.
Listen below as she joins CapeTalks John Maytham to unpack some of the possibilities.
The WHO is saying that people who smoke apparently are more likely to be at risk [from coronavirus], however, there is conflicting science on this...Mandy Weiner, Columnist - News 24
The suggestion also is that they are trying to limit people travelling to buy cigarettes.Mandy Weiner, Columnist - News 24
It's completely naive to suggest that smokers will just say, well, I can't get cigarettes so I'm just not going to smoke.Mandy Weiner, Columnist - News 24
