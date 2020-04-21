SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight

The group missed the flight by two hours after taking a 10-hour bus ride from Saudia Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, to Jeddah.

The Mail and Guardian reported on Monday afternoon that the group had not yet received the official permits needed to travel to the airport amid the lockdown in Saudi Arabia.

Because they didn't get their travel permits authorised by the South African government in time, the group of about 40 South Africans missed the flight.

Kruger says that airline authorities refused to wait for them, even though the flight was not full.

He says the whole process has been extremely costly and strenuous, with little support from the state.

According to Kruger, the group has been told to wait for another flight departing on Thursday.

We are waiting for confirmation on another flight that is tentative. We've received verbal confirmation, so we are hopeful. Elton Kruger, South African in Saudia Arabia

We sit and wait till Thursday to see what happens. Elton Kruger, South African in Saudia Arabia

We are at the Jeddah airport. They've put us up at a hotel. We've had to fund our own bill because our embassies and ministers aren't assisting the way we thought they would. Elton Kruger, South African in Saudia Arabia

We travelled ourselves by road. The permit was delayed by our minister which made us miss the flight. Elton Kruger, South African in Saudia Arabia

It's simple things like permits that require us to move on the road that don't get released soon enough. Elton Kruger, South African in Saudia Arabia

We're willing to do anything to get home to our love one's Elton Kruger, South African in Saudia Arabia

Listen to him describe the situation to John Maytham: