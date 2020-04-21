Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
Sanusha on political fall-out
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 21:15
Socio-economic relief for small business
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Craker - CEO at IQ Business
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Clem Sunter: What life will be like as we lift Covid-19 lockdown – four scenarios
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
[LISTEN] Is there any REAL justification for the cigarette ban? In her latest column for News 24, journalist Mandy Weiner lights up the debate around the current cigarette ban. 21 April 2020 6:02 PM
4 coronavirus scenarios that could play out in reality, according to Clem Sunter Well-known scenario planner and strategist Clem Sunter describes four possible routes that the world could follow in response to C... 21 April 2020 5:59 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses SA on lockdown, Covid-19 relief When will lockdown end? How will we survive? Questions an increasingly hungry nation hopes Tuesday evening's speech will address. 21 April 2020 5:13 PM
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown re... 21 April 2020 1:58 PM
Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to... 21 April 2020 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
View all Business
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it's important to follow basic safety... 20 April 2020 6:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending. 20 April 2020 4:07 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola?

21 April 2020 8:05 PM
by
Kenya
Nigeria
Oil
Africa
Angola
Ghana
South Africa
Oil producing countries
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
cheap oil
Neville Mandimika
oil revenues
Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Nigeria earns almost 90% of its revenue through oil sales.

Oil accounts for a third of Angola’s GDP and 90% of its exports.

Many other African countries are also over-reliant on oil.

Lagos, Nigeria (Image credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/126887487@N04/)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Oil exporting countries are bleeding… They were budgeting for oil at $50 a barrel… Oil importing countries such as Kenya are smiling…

Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

Oil importing countries, their currencies are showing some stability…

Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

Ghana is producing oil as well…

Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

Some economies such as Ghana and Kenya will probably registering some growth…

Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

More from Business

200416-akhni-pots-edjpg

'The lockdown must end!'

21 April 2020 7:03 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

Oil barrels 123rf 123rfbusiness

[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday

21 April 2020 6:42 PM

Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended.

20030cyrilgif

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses SA on lockdown, Covid-19 relief

21 April 2020 5:13 PM

When will lockdown end? How will we survive? Questions an increasingly hungry nation hopes Tuesday evening’s speech will address.

Cape Town CBD Sunrise business

StatsSA Covid-19 Business Survey: 54% won't survive 3 months without help

21 April 2020 1:22 PM

Statistician-General of Stats SA Risenga Maluleka outlines the results of the survey in which 707 businesses participated.

rotisserie-whole-chicken-poultry-hot-cooked-food-meal-supermarket-meat-123rf

Govt's ban on hot prepared foods could still face legal action

21 April 2020 11:16 AM

Business rights group Sakeliga says it will continue with its legal bid to have the ban on hot cooked foods lifted, reports EWN.

Mungo's weaving looms Mungo.co.za

Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut

21 April 2020 10:47 AM

Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown.

200421 NGOs2

'You are seeing clash between medical professionals and economists globally'

21 April 2020 10:43 AM

SA needs to embark on the plans to gradually reopen the economy in South Africa, says Econometrix chief economist Dr Azar Jammine

Nataniël

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Senior couple old signing documents 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown'

20 April 2020 7:08 PM

The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service.

190220-tito-mbowenieditedjpg

'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint'

20 April 2020 6:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs).

More from Opinion

200416-akhni-pots-edjpg

'The lockdown must end!'

21 April 2020 7:03 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

Oil barrels 123rf 123rfbusiness

[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday

21 April 2020 6:42 PM

Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended.

Nataniël

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Senior couple old signing documents 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown'

20 April 2020 7:08 PM

The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service.

190220-tito-mbowenieditedjpg

'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint'

20 April 2020 6:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs).

Drunk alcoholic woman drinking wine alcohol alone in living room 123rflifestyle

SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown

17 April 2020 1:17 PM

“Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy.

Covid-19 coronavirus stimulus economic 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis'

17 April 2020 9:37 AM

Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

16 April 2020 7:33 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19'

16 April 2020 7:17 PM

Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA).

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry

16 April 2020 6:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA).

More from Africa

yoweri-museveni-exercise-videojpeg

[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video

11 April 2020 11:41 AM

75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions.

africa-is-not-a-testing-labjpeg

#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment

5 April 2020 3:38 PM

Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.

andrew-mlangeni-afpjpg

Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle

17 March 2020 2:34 PM

Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.

200305 Ramaphosa1

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

16 March 2020 9:29 AM

Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.

Kigali Bus Park coronavirus covid-19

Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19

11 March 2020 11:07 AM

The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali.

andrew4jpg

History for the Future: The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home

10 March 2020 8:00 AM

In this podcast series, Pippa Green interviews Andrew Mlangeni about his remarkable life of courage and reflection.

130405GracaMadiba.jpg

Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine

5 March 2020 1:09 PM

Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women.

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free

3 March 2020 10:24 AM

One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.

adeolu-eletu-homlkbr9pik-unsplashjpg

A new digital world needs new skills

2 March 2020 1:22 PM

Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments.

akashingarangers-008jpg

Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story

25 February 2020 4:41 PM

Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe.

