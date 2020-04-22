Dep Health Minister: 'some relaxation' post lockdown but restrictions to remain
On Tuesday South Africa officially had 3 465 cases of coronavirus, a daily increase of 165. 126 937 tests had been conducted and the country's death toll still stands at 58, with 1055 patients having recovered.
President Cyril Rampaphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday night and reminded us we still have a long way to go in overcoming this pandemic.
Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how well the country is geared for what may come after April 30, when an easing of regulations is expected.
Thanks to South Africans so far we have managed to keep the curve flatter compared to other countries, but we are not out of the woods yet. It is still very early days.Dr Joe Phaala, Deputy Health Minister
He says much of the success has been achieved through the state of disaster steps taken, and subsequently the lockdown, which is now in its fourth week.
We have done quite significant screening and testing but the challenge now is in a population of 57 million...we are not out of the trouble as yet.Dr Joe Phaala, Deputy Health Minister
Our proposal is to have some relaxation as the president said of some aspects, but at the same time keep quite a significant proportion of the kind of restriction of massive movements and gatherings.Dr Joe Phaala, Deputy Health Minister
He says some aspects of restriction of the movement of people in and out of the country will have to be retained.
We can't just open up with a bang.Dr Joe Phaala, Deputy Health Minister
He notes that there has been a change of gear, from initially focusing on cases of people coming to their GPs, to the health department actively going out into communities looking for cases of infection.
The country remains within that threshold of the predicted 90 new cases a day.
We are within the range...but though Professor Karim did say 90 was the figure to watch, he did also caution that because we are also doing outreach, we must also factor that into the numbers.Dr Joe Phaala, Deputy Health Minister
We are just moving into our winter so that is going to bring in the normal flu season and it is very unpredictable and it is going to confuse the normal flu with the coronavirus. So it is going to be a complex situation to manage.Dr Joe Phaala, Deputy Health Minister
Phaala says the next three months will be the test.
It will be a very testing time in terms of the health services and are preparing our hospitals and clinics to be able to quickly sperate people with respiratory symptoms because there is going to be plenty as we go into winter.Dr Joe Phaala, Deputy Health Minister
If we can manage that and get over into August we will be in a much better space.Dr Joe Phaala, Deputy Health Minister
Listen to the interview below:
