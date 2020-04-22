UIF struggles to process payments but don't panic there is money, says lawyer
The UIF Covid-19 relief fund was set up to deal with the impact of job losses due to the lockdown, but now it seems the UIF is struggling process the payments.
Initially Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi maintained that the department had the capacity to handle the UIF applications but has now finally conceded that it is struggling to process the large volumes that had been coming through since the announcement of the lockdown last month.
Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer and DA spokesperson on Labour raised red flags months ago and was told, in Parliament, not to overreact.
He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the UIF's challenges.
Bagraim says there was a positive reaction to the president announcing the benefits that would be given to staff and benefits to small businesses during the lockdown.
But, unfortunately, it has not been. Yes, there has been some trickling of benefits coming through, in really small numbers.Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer and DA spokesperon on labour
The forms are almost impossible to complete.Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer and DA spokesperon on labour
The offices of the UIF were just shut down. People who don't have access to data and computers are just left high and dry.Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer and DA spokesperon on labour
Businesses are also sending these forms and they are not getting any acknowledgment that it's been received - and then they are not getting paid.Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer and DA spokesperon on labour
Some businesses have received lump sums with no accounting and so no idea who to pay, he adds.
I am getting hundreds of calls from employers saying we have received this money, now what do we do? We don't know how to distribute it...because they don't know who gets what.Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer and DA spokesperon on labour
We are coming to the end of the month and the minister himself Thulas Nxesi has admitted that they just do not have the capacity to do this.Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer and DA spokesperon on labour
There is money. People are panicking there is no money but there is money in the UIF. They have access to R130 billion. But the president last night did say that he is going to access some of it for his funding, the details will be announced on Thursday.Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer and DA spokesperon on labour
He says there is money and people must not panic but acknowledges that right now people need funds now.
Listen to the interview below:
