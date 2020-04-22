Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections
Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Health Department joined Premier Alan Winde in outlining the province's coronavirus scenario planning on Tuesday.
RELATED: Western Cape now has 974 confirmed Covid-19 cases (as reported on Tuesday, 21 April)
The province is expecting at least 80,000 symptomatic patients to be infected by Covid-19 at its peak in early August.
When this happens, Dr Cloete says there will be an estimated shortage of 750 critical care or ICU beds across both private and public healthcare facilities.
The province is also expected to have a shortage of beds in acute wards, but these beds will be supplemented with beds in field hospitals that are currently being set up, he explains.
He says authorities are also concerned about a possible shortage of critical care nursing staff.
Based on the latest available evidence, we are projecting that there will be a peak in the Western Cape somewhere in early August.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We will have at least 80,000 symptomatic positive people in the Western Cape. That translates to a shortfall of between 6,000 and 7,000 acute beds.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
With the best efforts of putting our private sector and our public sector acute beds together, we still be 1,000 beds short on acute beds. We will be filling the [shortfall] up with field hospitals that we are in advanced stages of planning.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
When it comes to critical care, which is ICU capacity, even with the best efforts, we will be short by 750 beds. That is the peak we are expecting.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Dr Cloete says the Western Cape has recorded a cluster of cases among essential services staff, particularly factory and retail workers.
He says authorities will have to tighten health and safety guidelines for businesses across all sectors of the economy when the lockdown is gradually lifted in the coming weeks.
We are seeing in the lockdown, significant cluster of cases at places of work; in factories, in supermarkets and other places of work.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We've had for instance up to 80 people infected in one factory... we cannot be complacent at all.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Dr Cloete explains that the evidence and data could change depending on compliance levels in the province and local case detection.
Listen to the in-depth discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
