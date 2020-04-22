[LISTEN] 'Musicians are taking a huge knock financially' -PJ Powers
Born Penelope Jane Dunlop, PJ Powers burst onto the local music scene 40 years ago and went on to become one of the country's best-loved entertainers.
The South African songstress, affectionately known as 'Thandeka' ("loved one"), joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to talk about the impact the coronavirus crisis is having on the music industry.
It's a financial disaster to be terribly honest.PJ Powers, Singer
Powers says she thinks it will take a long time before musicians are able to get back to performing in public venues again.
As the restrictions are lifted, I have a feeling that our industry, the entertainment industry, musicians are going to be last at the table...PJ Powers, Singer
We require close contact, we can't have a concert where audiences are social distancing.PJ Powers, Singer
But Powers has some good news for her legions of fans.
Despite the restrictions of the current lockdown, she says she's been productive at home:
I'm writing new stuff. I've just finished a new song which I think is great called 'Hush Hush - humanity is sleeping'. I'm writing a lot.PJ Powers, Singer
Humanity will awaken to a new world and we will try to ignite the world again.PJ Powers, Singer
Click below to hear PJ Powers singing her new song Hush Hush: Humanity is sleeping:
