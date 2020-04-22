[LISTEN] Craving a Spur burger? You're in for a VERY long wait thanks to C19
It's one of the biggest restaurant chains in the country with close to 600 restaurants employing in the region of 30, 000 staff, but like the majority of businesses in South Africa, it's not immune to the current coronavirus crisis.
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies ask Spur CEO Mark Farrelly how the steakhouse franchise is coping and how it's planning to survive post-lockdown.
Farrelly admits they're feeling the pressure:
It's been an extremely challenging time for us.Mark Farrelly, COO - Spur
RELATED: Spur loses millions over social media boycott campaign
He says while the chain employs around 30, 000 staff, the knock-on impact of lockdown affects a far higher number:
You often find that one person working then supports a whole lot of other people...so you can actually say there are tens of thousands more who are dependent on income coming from our group.Mark Farrelly, COO - Spur
RELATED: Spur tightens its belt as 'two for the price of one' Monday burger special ends
Farrelly says the group was impacted from the moment the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed back in March.
What looked like it was going to be a good month at that stage, ended up with turnover being down around 60%.Mark Farrelly, COO - Spur
I can tell you our franchisees lost tens of thousands of rand by the end of March.Mark Farrelly, COO - Spur
The group has waved franchise fees for the time being and says it's doing what it can to support franchisees and staff.
But when it comes to opening its doors again to customers, Farrelly says it's anyone's guess:
I couldn't give you a definitive answer.Mark Farrelly, COO - Spur
RELATED: Spur caters to vegetarians and vegans with new plant-based menu
Listen to the full interview below:
