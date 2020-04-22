10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What do the current COVID-19 numbers tell us?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Epidemiologist
Today at 15:40
The absurdity of some of the lock down rules
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Political credibility and governance dimension of Cyril's latest Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 16:20
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Face shields made locally by 'The Laser Lady'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronel le Roux - The Laser Lady
Today at 17:05
Economist on Cyril's 21st April Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor School of Economics and Business Sciences at the University of the Wits
Today at 17:20
Modelling Covid-19 and the trends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
The Book Of Echoes by Rosanna Amaka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosanna Amaka - Author
Today at 20:10
News focus:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dwayne Evans - Principal Communications Officer at Red Cross War Memorial Hospital for Children
Latest Local
System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant. 22 April 2020 2:15 PM
[LISTEN] Deductions and deferrals - unpacking Ramaphosa's rescue plan Chair of the David Tax Committee Judge Denis David unpacks the key elements of the President's tax breaks announced last night. 22 April 2020 2:06 PM
Follow these expert tips on managing debt during the coronavirus crisis Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse shares his expert tips for managing debt incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis. 22 April 2020 1:11 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi admitted they just do not have the capacity to process the forms.... 22 April 2020 9:18 AM
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. 22 April 2020 12:42 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
[LISTEN] Craving a Spur burger? You're in for a VERY long wait thanks to C19 Spur's Mark Farrelly tells Kieno Kammies the restaurant chain has been hit hard by Covid-19 and won't open its doors anytime soon. 22 April 2020 11:11 AM
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan

22 April 2020 12:36 PM
by
Tags:
Ramaphosa
social relief
economic relief
Ramaphosa stimulus package
Ramaphosa Covid-19 relief
Covid-19 recovery plan
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive Covid-19.

The unprecedented support package is the equivalent of 10% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), Ramaphosa announced.

On Tuesday night, he revealed a broad range of measures to mitigate the worst effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses, communities, and individuals.

RELATED: Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be key issue

Where will the money come from?

  • R130 billion will be used from South Africa's existing Budget by reprioritising funds
  • The rest will be secured through local sources such as the UIF and financing packages from global institutions such as the World Bank, Brics Bank and IMF

RELATED: SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank

These are the 10 major interventions highlighted by Ramaphosa:

  • R20 billion to fund health response

An amount of R20 billion will be directed to addressing the country's health efforts to address the pandemic.

This includes personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers, increased screening and testing, additional beds in field hospitals, ventilators, medicine and staffing.

  • R50 billion to boost social grants

Ramaphosa has allocated R50 billion to increasing social grants, including a new coronavirus grant.

Child grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R300 in May. From June to October they will receive an additional R500 each month.

All other grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R250 per month for the next six months.

In addition, a special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month for the next six months will be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or UIF payment.

  • R100 billion for jobs

R100 billion will be set aside for the protection of jobs and to create jobs, the president has announced.

  • R2 billion SMMEs and spaza owners

Ramaphosa says an additional amount of R2 billion will be made available to assist SMMEs and spaza shop owners and other small businesses.

  • R40 billion for income support via UIF

R40 billion has been set aside for income support payments for workers whose employers are not able to pay their wages. through the UIF’s special COVID-19 benefit.

  • R70 billion in tax relief

Ramaphosa announced a range of tax relief measures to help ease the pressure on businesses and individuals.

The government will be introducing a four-month holiday for companies’ skills development levy contributions, fast-tracking VAT refunds and a three-month delay for filing and first payment of carbon tax.

The turnover threshold for tax deferrals is being increased to R100 million a year, and the proportion of PAYE payment that can be deferred will be increased to 35%.

Businesses with a turnover of more than R100 million a year can apply directly to SARS on a case-by-case basis for deferrals of their tax payments.

Taxpayers who donate to the Solidarity Fund will be able to claim up to an additional 10% as a deduction from their taxable income.

  • R20 billion for municipalities

An amount of R20 billion will be made available to municipalities for the provision of emergency water supply, increased sanitisation of public transport and facilities, and providing food and shelter for the homeless.

  • R200 billion loan scheme with major banks

Ramaphosa announced a R200 billion loan scheme, in partnership with major banks, the Treasury and SARS.

This will help businesses to pay salaries and suppliers. The scheme is open to companies with a turnover of less than R300 million a year.

  • Distribution of 250 000 food parcels

The Department of Social Development has partnered with the Solidarity Fund, NGOs and community-based organisations to distribute 250,000 food parcels across the country over the next two weeks.

  • Phased reopening of the economy

Ramphosa says the government will follow a risk-adjusted approach to the return of economic activity.

He says it's important to balance the continued need to limit the spread of the coronavirus with the need to get people back to work.

He'll be making an announcement about the phased reopening of the economy on Thursday evening.

Read Ramaphosa's full speech on the economic and social relief measures here.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


Lindiwe Zulu

System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu

22 April 2020 2:15 PM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Income tax

[LISTEN] Deductions and deferrals - unpacking Ramaphosa's rescue plan

22 April 2020 2:06 PM

Chair of the David Tax Committee Judge Denis David unpacks the key elements of the President's tax breaks announced last night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ndabeni

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules

22 April 2020 1:32 PM

Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debt-help.jpg

Follow these expert tips on managing debt during the coronavirus crisis

22 April 2020 1:11 PM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse shares his expert tips for managing debt incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exotic holiday beach sunset

Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive

22 April 2020 12:49 PM

A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

keith-cloete-alan-winde-health-covid-briefingpng

Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections

22 April 2020 10:39 AM

Western Cape Health authorities estimate that 80,000 people will be infected in the province when the virus reaches its peak in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thulas Nxesi

The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer

22 April 2020 9:18 AM

Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi admitted they just do not have the capacity to process the forms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Dep Health Minister: 'some relaxation' post lockdown but restrictions to remain

22 April 2020 8:51 AM

Dr Phaala indicates a significant proportion of restrictions will remain on mass gatherings as well as travel in and out of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

Western Cape now has 974 confirmed Covid-19 cases

21 April 2020 9:30 PM

The Western Cape has recorded 974 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 19 April. The number of deaths remains 17.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416-akhni-pots-edjpg

'The lockdown must end!'

21 April 2020 7:03 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer

Local Business Politics

Dep Health Minister: 'some relaxation' post lockdown but restrictions to remain

Local Politics

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3465, with 58 confirmed deaths

Local

Inside the six-month coronavirus grant

22 April 2020 2:00 PM

Cele: 131 public servants arrested so far for breaching lockdown rules

22 April 2020 1:17 PM

UIF paid out over R1bn in COVID-19-related claims so far - Nxesi

22 April 2020 12:21 PM

