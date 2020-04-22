Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks

During these trying times there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

Every day we will put the spotlight on an SME doing great work during the lockdown sponsored by Skynet Worldwide Express.

Our second small business deserving of a shout-out for its part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is Rowdy Bags.

Founder of Rowdy Bags Adam Young chats to Refilwe Molotoa about the company which has been up and running since 2012.

It usually designs and makes leather bags but for now, has adapted to the lockdown regulations by producing reusable masks from a non-woven polymer fabric which reduces permeability.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

We are makers of elegant of simple leather bags...we have 21 people on our team including designers, bagmakers and retail component. Adam Young, Founder - Rowdy Bags

After lockdown, we had to innovate just like anyone who wants to survive now. Adam Young, Founder - Rowdy Bags

We have sewing machines, skilled machinists, and relationships with suppliers so face masks was a natural next step for us. Adam Young, Founder - Rowdy Bags

So we repurposed our factory which first of all meant that we could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. Adam Young, Founder - Rowdy Bags

The masks are made from non-woven polymer after doing research into what was available and most effective.

Click here to order Rowdy masks.

Listen to the interview with Adam Young below: