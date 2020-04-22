Follow these expert tips on managing debt during the coronavirus crisis
Millions of people around the world are adding up the cost of the coronavirus pandemic in both their personal and professional lives.
Many are having to face the stark reality that the numbers just don't add up and that they are, or will, fall into debt as a result of the crisis.
So what can you do to best manage your debt and get out of the red as soon, and as smartly, as possible?
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse shared some of his tips on the Today With Kieno Kammies Show:
A credit card is the last thing you want to max out, it's one of the higher interest-bearing debts, second to that would be your bank overdraft.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
If we can find a facility that charges a lower rate of interest, albeit, over a longer period of time, we're immediately relieving our cash flow needs.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
And if you're a homeowner, Roelofse suggests making the most of that asset:
Don't ignore your bond. If you've got some equity in your bond that's a perfect place to consolidate...Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
Click below to listen to expert financial advise from Paul Roelofse:
