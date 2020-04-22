Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive
This innovative freelance travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list in response to the collapse of tourism.
Di Brown co-created virtualbucketlist.guru with the aim of keeping tourism establishments top of mind, promote domestic tourism by offering great discounted deals through a voucher system.
It costs a tourism establishment nothing to create a deal for the platform, with the creators taking a percentage when a listing is confirmed and paid for.
The person booking pays nothing now. This encourages the vendor and promised business hopefully saves jobs.
Travel writer Di Brown chats to Refilwe Moloto about her creation which seeks to aid the tourism industry by essentially selling futures on accommodation and experiences.
They are calling on accommodation and service providers to list on the sites and get South Africans traveling again once lockdown ends.
Take a listen:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant.Read More
[LISTEN] Deductions and deferrals - unpacking Ramaphosa's rescue plan
Chair of the David Tax Committee Judge Denis David unpacks the key elements of the President's tax breaks announced last night.Read More
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules
Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme.Read More
Follow these expert tips on managing debt during the coronavirus crisis
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse shares his expert tips for managing debt incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis.Read More
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive Covid-19.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections
Western Cape Health authorities estimate that 80,000 people will be infected in the province when the virus reaches its peak in August.Read More
The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer
Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi admitted they just do not have the capacity to process the forms.Read More
Dep Health Minister: 'some relaxation' post lockdown but restrictions to remain
Dr Phaala indicates a significant proportion of restrictions will remain on mass gatherings as well as travel in and out of SA.Read More
Western Cape now has 974 confirmed Covid-19 cases
The Western Cape has recorded 974 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 19 April. The number of deaths remains 17.Read More
'The lockdown must end!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.Read More