Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive

This innovative freelance travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list in response to the collapse of tourism.

Di Brown co-created virtualbucketlist.guru with the aim of keeping tourism establishments top of mind, promote domestic tourism by offering great discounted deals through a voucher system.

It costs a tourism establishment nothing to create a deal for the platform, with the creators taking a percentage when a listing is confirmed and paid for.

The person booking pays nothing now. This encourages the vendor and promised business hopefully saves jobs.

Travel writer Di Brown chats to Refilwe Moloto about her creation which seeks to aid the tourism industry by essentially selling futures on accommodation and experiences.

They are calling on accommodation and service providers to list on the sites and get South Africans traveling again once lockdown ends.

Take a listen: