Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules
The communications minister made the news recently after a photograph of her having lunch with former Higher Education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana caused an uproar on social media.
It resulted in her being called to a meeting with President Ramaphosa after which he placed her on special leave for two months and a month's docked pay.
EWN reports that the minister paid an R1000 admission of guilt fine on Tuesday for breaking lockdown regulations.
The Midday Report asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for an interview but has not received a reply.
Clement Manyathela talks to Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister for communications Phumzile van Damme.
Is her paying a fine satisfactory?
The NPA's action in this regard is indeed satisfactory in terms of what they are allowed to do.Phumzile van Damme, Shadow minister of communications - DA
This is the sanction that has been authorised for such a transgression and Van damme says the DA is pleased it has been meted out.
But it is absolutely not enough of a deterrent in terms of political accountability. The only deterrent for ministers who earn close to R2 million per annum would be for there to be political accountability.Phumzile van Damme, Shadow minister of communications - DA
One month's unpaid leave is not sufficient. She should have been fired. Ministers have an additional burden as Members of Parliament, as leaders in society, to set the example for the rest of the country.Phumzile van Damme, Shadow minister of communications - DA
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant.Read More
[LISTEN] Deductions and deferrals - unpacking Ramaphosa's rescue plan
Chair of the David Tax Committee Judge Denis David unpacks the key elements of the President's tax breaks announced last night.Read More
Follow these expert tips on managing debt during the coronavirus crisis
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse shares his expert tips for managing debt incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis.Read More
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive
A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the future.Read More
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive Covid-19.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections
Western Cape Health authorities estimate that 80,000 people will be infected in the province when the virus reaches its peak in August.Read More
The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer
Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi admitted they just do not have the capacity to process the forms.Read More
Dep Health Minister: 'some relaxation' post lockdown but restrictions to remain
Dr Phaala indicates a significant proportion of restrictions will remain on mass gatherings as well as travel in and out of SA.Read More
Western Cape now has 974 confirmed Covid-19 cases
The Western Cape has recorded 974 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 19 April. The number of deaths remains 17.Read More
'The lockdown must end!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.Read More