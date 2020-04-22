Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules

The communications minister made the news recently after a photograph of her having lunch with former Higher Education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana caused an uproar on social media.

It resulted in her being called to a meeting with President Ramaphosa after which he placed her on special leave for two months and a month's docked pay.

EWN reports that the minister paid an R1000 admission of guilt fine on Tuesday for breaking lockdown regulations.

The Midday Report asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for an interview but has not received a reply.

Clement Manyathela talks to Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister for communications Phumzile van Damme.

Is her paying a fine satisfactory?

The NPA's action in this regard is indeed satisfactory in terms of what they are allowed to do. Phumzile van Damme, Shadow minister of communications - DA

This is the sanction that has been authorised for such a transgression and Van damme says the DA is pleased it has been meted out.

But it is absolutely not enough of a deterrent in terms of political accountability. The only deterrent for ministers who earn close to R2 million per annum would be for there to be political accountability. Phumzile van Damme, Shadow minister of communications - DA

One month's unpaid leave is not sufficient. She should have been fired. Ministers have an additional burden as Members of Parliament, as leaders in society, to set the example for the rest of the country. Phumzile van Damme, Shadow minister of communications - DA

