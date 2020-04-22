Homeschooling? You'll want to read this...
The stresses and strains of homeschooling are evident from the hundreds of thousands of #homeschooling posts cropping up on social media.
And parents across the globe are sure about one thing - homeschooling is not for wimps.
Shoutout to all the new #homeschooling parents pic.twitter.com/gcA4t3hCYh— Patrick Madrid ✌🏼 (@patrickmadrid) April 17, 2020
With no date in sight for when children could return to school, parents in the Western Cape are being told to give themselves a break.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it understands the pressure on parents, many of whom are still working full-time when it comes to homeschooling.
Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says it's important to differentiate between curriculum delivery and academic stimulation:
Our parents are not teachers, they cannot be expected to fulfill the requirements of the curriculum at home.Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department
However, there is nothing wrong with trying to keep our children academically stimulated.Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department
Hammond says the department has put a lot of energy into its e-learning strategy.
We've actually developed resources like e-portal where there's a wealth of resources that are there.Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department
We are fully aware some children do not have access to digital resources.Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department
Listen to the full interview by clicking below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing the lockdown.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown.Read More
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt
South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home.Read More
System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant.Read More
[LISTEN] Deductions and deferrals - unpacking Ramaphosa's rescue plan
Chair of the David Tax Committee Judge Denis David unpacks the key elements of the President's tax breaks announced last night.Read More
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules
Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme.Read More
Follow these expert tips on managing debt during the coronavirus crisis
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse shares his expert tips for managing debt incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis.Read More
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive
A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the future.Read More
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive Covid-19.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections
Western Cape Health authorities estimate that 80,000 people will be infected in the province when the virus reaches its peak in August.Read More