Homeschooling? You'll want to read this...

The stresses and strains of homeschooling are evident from the hundreds of thousands of #homeschooling posts cropping up on social media.

And parents across the globe are sure about one thing - homeschooling is not for wimps.

Shoutout to all the new #homeschooling parents pic.twitter.com/gcA4t3hCYh — Patrick Madrid ✌🏼 (@patrickmadrid) April 17, 2020

With no date in sight for when children could return to school, parents in the Western Cape are being told to give themselves a break.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it understands the pressure on parents, many of whom are still working full-time when it comes to homeschooling.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says it's important to differentiate between curriculum delivery and academic stimulation:

Our parents are not teachers, they cannot be expected to fulfill the requirements of the curriculum at home. Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department

However, there is nothing wrong with trying to keep our children academically stimulated. Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department

Hammond says the department has put a lot of energy into its e-learning strategy.

We've actually developed resources like e-portal where there's a wealth of resources that are there. Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department

We are fully aware some children do not have access to digital resources. Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department

Listen to the full interview by clicking below: