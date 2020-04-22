[LISTEN] Deductions and deferrals - unpacking Ramaphosa's rescue plan
President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced a raft of measures aimed at rescuing the economy from the fallout of Covid-19 when he addressed the nation on Tuesday.
Among the R500 billion social and economic stimulus package, significant tax breaks for firms with an annual turnover of R100 million.
Denis Davis of the Davis Tax Committee discusses the key tax interventions with Clement Manyathela.
What they've done is expanded the relief on PAYE and that provides a whole range of businesses of up to R100 million turnover... it allows them relief on their cash flow.Judge Denis Davis, Chairman - Davis Tax Committee
The president also made provisions for taxpayers who donate to the Solidarity Fund.
Under the rescue plan, they will be able to claim up to an additional 10% as a deduction from their taxable income
If one is earning R100 000 a year and you decide to donate R10 000 to the Solidarity Fund you will get a tax deduction on that full R10 000Judge Denis Davis, Chairman - Davis Tax Committee
Listen to the full interview below:
